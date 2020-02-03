RBI Assistant Prelims call letter 2020 released, direct link to download Admit Card
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released the admit card for RBI Assistant 2020 Preliminary Exam.education Updated: Feb 03, 2020 15:03 IST
Candidates who have applied for the RBI Assistant 2020 recruitment examination 2020 can download their admit card from the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
Here is the direct link to download RBI assistant exam 2020 admit card. https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiasstnov19/clopea_feb20/login.php?appid=93855bc46d07ace08f8c28c4c484fee3
Steps to download RBI assistant exam 2020 admit card:
Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in
Click on the link for Opportunities@RBI at the bottom of the page
Click on the link for call letter after going to current vacancies in the top Nav bar
Click on the link for the ‘RBI Assistant Admit Card’
Login by entering your roll number and password
Login and the admit card will appear on the screen
Download the call letter and take a print-out.