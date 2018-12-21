RBI recruitment 2018: Apply for various posts at rbi.org.in

RBI Recruitment 2018: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) invited eligible candidates for 61 vacancies in Grade C posts thorugh lateral entry. Candidates can apply online at rbi.org.in which is the official website of RBI. The last date to apply for the 61 Grade C posts is January 8, 2019.

RBI recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Retail Landing - Bank Examiner/Supervisory Manager: 5 posts

Analytics & General Booking - Analyst: 5 posts

Accounting (IFRS) - Accounts Specialist: 5 posts

Trade Finance - Bank Examiner/Supervisory Manager: 5 posts

Corporate Lending - Bank Examiner/Supervisory Manager 5 posts

Treasury - Bank Examiner/Supervisory Manager: 5 posts

Information Technology - IT Examiner/IT Analyst/IT Auditor: 10 posts

Stress Testing - Analyst: 5 posts

Mainframe System Administrator/Virtualised Environment Administrator/Database Administrator - System Administrator: 4 posts

Network Experts - Network Administrator: 3 posts

Application/Middleware experts- Application Middleware Administrator for IBM MQ/ORACLE Web Logic/JBoss/WAS - Project Administrator: 3 posts

Information Technology - System Administrator: 2 posts

Web Designer - Web Designer: 1 post

System Administrator- Big Data and Open Source - System Administrator (Big Data): 1 post

Behavioural Scientist - Behavioural Scientist: 1 post

International Agreements/Taxation Issues - Legal Specialist: 1 post

