RBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for junior engineer vacancies before Jan 30

RBI Recruitment 2019: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer civil and electrical branch in the bank. Candidates can apply online before January 30. The application window was opened on January 7, 2019.

There are a total of 15 posts for junior engineer civil and nine posts for junior engineer electrical.

According to the schedule, the tentative date of examination is in the month of February 2019.

RBI Recruitment: Check details here

Job Description:

Junior Engineer (Civil): Handling and supervision of civil construction/ maintenance/ interior works, etc of building related infrastructure system and other related jobs in office buildings and residential colonies.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Handling and supervision of electrical/ electro-mechanical/ electrical and electronics installations / systems and other related jobs in office building and residential colonies.

Selection procedure

Selection will be through Online Examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The Online Examination will be for 300 marks and is scheduled to be held tentatively in February 2019.

Exam Pattern

There will be four papers including English language, engineering discipline paper 1 and paper 2, general awareness. There will be 180 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The duration will be 150 minutes (separate for each section).

RBI Recruitment 2019: Check the official notification, steps to apply, pay scale, eligibility and other details here

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:03 IST