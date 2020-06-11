e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s the direct link to download

RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s the direct link to download

RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020 has been released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE will conduct Class 12 examination from June 18 to 30, while the class 10 exams will be held from June 27 to 30.

education Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:36 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the hall tickets or admit card for the remaining RBSE board examinations for class 10th and 12th on Wednesday, June 10.

RBSE will conduct Class 12 examination from June 18 to 30, while the class 10 exams will be held from June 27 to 30.

School Principal will have to login on the website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in using their school login ID and password to download the admit cards of students and then provide them the hardcopy of it.

According to media reports, the Rajasthan board examination centres have been increased to follow the social distancing guidelines issued by the central government. The remaining examinations will be held across 6201 examination centres. Earlier, the board had 5680 examination centres.

Direct link to download RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020

Hindustantimes

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020

29 June Social Science

30 June - Maths

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020

18 June Maths

19 June Information Technology and Programming

22 June Geography

23 June Home Science

24 June Painting

25 June Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and other language exams

26 June Sanskrit

27 June English Literature

29 June Dance and other vocational subjects

30 June Psychology

tags
top news
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM Modi
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM Modi
Indigestion drug may help treat Covid-19 symptoms, say researchers
Indigestion drug may help treat Covid-19 symptoms, say researchers
LIVE: With 51 fresh cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 11,651
LIVE: With 51 fresh cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 11,651
Army jawan killed in Pak shelling in J-K’s Rajouri, civilian injured
Army jawan killed in Pak shelling in J-K’s Rajouri, civilian injured
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.8 lakh, 357 deaths in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.8 lakh, 357 deaths in 24 hours
IPL plans in motion, Sourav Ganguly tells state units
IPL plans in motion, Sourav Ganguly tells state units
He played as if result did not matter to him: Dravid on MS Dhoni
He played as if result did not matter to him: Dravid on MS Dhoni
Covid-19: In a first, India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
Covid-19: In a first, India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In