RBSE Board 8th Result 2019: Check out where and how to download results

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will on Friday, June 7 declare the result of Class 8 board examination.

Students can check their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inand rajresults.nic.in.

Last year too, RBSE had declared the Class 8 examination results in June. In 2018, 12,96,127 students had registered for the RBSE Class 8 examination and 12,74,797 candidates, including 687,696 boys and 587,101 girls, appeared.

RBSE declared the Class 10 examination results on Monday, June 3. The total number of students who appeared in the Rajasthan board Class 10 exam this year is 10,88,241. The pass percentage for boys was 79.45% and for girls it was 80.35%. Jaipur girl Shiela Jatt scores 99.17% scoring 595 out of 600 marks. The Rajasthan board does not declare the merit list.

Rajasthan board has already declared the Class 12 arts, science and commerce results. The science and commerce results were declared on May 14, 2019. A total of 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, while 42,146 students appeared from the commerce stream in the Rajasthan board Class 12 examination this year. The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of Class 12 board arts examination on May 22 in which 88% students passed. A total of 5,66,576 students had appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam.

Rajasthan Board 8th result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

2) Click on the link for result Class VIII exam

3) Key in your roll number on the new page that opens and submit

4) Your Rajasthan board Class 8 result will be displayed on the screen

5) Download it on your computer and take a printout for future reference

