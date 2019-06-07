Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Rajasthan Board Result 2019 Live Updates: RBSE 8th results to be declared in few hours

Rajasthan Board Result 2019 RBSE 8th result Live Updates: RBSE will on Friday, June 7 declare the results of Class 8 board examinations. Check Live Updates here.

By Nikita Bishnoi and Nilesh Mathur | Jun 07, 2019 13:32 IST
highlights

RBSE Class 8 results will be announced on Friday, June 7 by the Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE). The state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra gave this news on Thursday. Dotasra informed through his tweet that RBSE officials in Ajmer will declare the results of Class 8 examinations at 4pm on June 7.

 Last year too, RBSE had declared the Class 8 examination results in June. In 2018, 12,96,127 students had registered for the RBSE Class 8 examination and 12,74,797 candidates, including 687,696 boys and 587,101 girls, appeared.

After declaration, students who have appeared in the exam, can check their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inand rajresults.nic.in.

