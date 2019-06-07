RBSE 8th Result 2019 declared, girls outsmart boys

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Friday declared Class 8 board examination results. Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inand rajresults.nic.in.

Last year too, RBSE had declared the Class 8 examination results in June. In 2018, 12,96,127 students had registered for the RBSE Class 8 examination and 12,74,797 candidates, including 687,696 boys and 587,101 girls, appeared.

Rajasthan Board 8th result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

2) Click on the link for result Class VIII exam

3) Key in your roll number on the new page that opens and submit

4) Your Rajasthan board Class 8 result will be displayed on the screen

5) Download it on your computer and take a printout for future reference

Note: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board for latest news and updates on the state board examination and results.

