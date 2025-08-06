Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Registration for 1st SAT exam of 2025 ends soon, see important dates

HT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 02:30 pm IST

The first SAT of 2025 is scheduled for August 23, and the application window will close on August 8.

The College Board will close registrations for the first Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) 2025 soon. Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the test can submit their forms at satsuite.collegeboard.org.

Registration for 1st SAT exam of 2025 ends soon (Representational image)
Important dates

Exam dateRegistration deadlineDeadline for changes, regular cancellation,
and late registration
August 23August 8August 12
September 13August 29September 2
October 4September 19September 23
November 8October 24October 28
December 6November 21November 25

To check SAT 2026 test dates, click here.

The August 2025 SAT scorecards will be released on September 5.

Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head, South & Central Asia at College Board, said, “With the 2025–26 application cycle now underway, we’re seeing renewed momentum around the SAT among Indian students aiming for both global and Indian universities.

"The digital SAT has made the test more accessible, flexible, and aligned with how students learn and test today. As students gear up for the August exam, we encourage them to start early, use official prep tools, and approach the test with confidence. At College Board, we remain focused on ensuring that every motivated student regardless of background has the opportunity to put their best foot forward.”

The board said students who require a device for the digital SAT need to make a request at least 30 days before the test date. “The College Board Device Lending Program ensures no student is held back due to lack of access to technology.”

Eligible students can also apply for the India Scholars Programme, which offers up to 90 per cent off on SAT registration for students from low-income backgrounds and access to merit-based scholarships at partner Indian universities.

The board also offers free practice tests through Khan Academy and digital mock tests via the Bluebook™ app.

The SAT® exam is accepted by more than 50 Indian institutions and over 4,000 universities and colleges globally.

Candidates can check the official website for further details.

Exam and College Guide
