e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Education / Registration of 300 students blocked due to ‘fake Proctor inquiries’, claims JNUSU

Registration of 300 students blocked due to ‘fake Proctor inquiries’, claims JNUSU

The union had on Saturday asked students of the university to pay their academic tuition fee but not the hiked hostel fee.

education Updated: Jan 13, 2020 08:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
On Sunday, the administration extended the date for the winter semester registration till January 15. (Representational image)
On Sunday, the administration extended the date for the winter semester registration till January 15. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has alleged that the varsity administration has blocked the registration of 300 students on the basis of ‘fake Proctor inquiries’.

The union had on Saturday asked students of the university to pay their academic tuition fee but not the hiked hostel fee.

“Today the Vice Chancellor first blocked the fee payment portal and then blocked the payment of tuition fees. It is clear that the VC was lying through the teeth when he said students want to register but are not being allowed to by protesters,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

She said the VC has also blocked the registration of 300 students based on fake proctor enquiries which are not even completed.

“The truth is that it is the administration which does not want students to register and is blocking their registration,” she said.

JNUSU vice president Saket Moon said that in the meetings held in HRD ministry, it was decided that the administration would take a lenient view on the students’ protest and not take action against them.

He said many students, who opened the portal for registration found they had been academically suspended and could not register.

He said the JNUSU had softened its stand by saying that they would register by paying the old fees but that has been kept on hold.

On Sunday, the administration extended the date for the winter semester registration till January 15.

tags
top news
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act
Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in armed group
JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in armed group
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, celebratory firing at weddings
Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, celebratory firing at weddings
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Sehwag
‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Sehwag
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News