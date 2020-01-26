e-paper
Republic Day parade 2020: School kids perform traditional dance forms

Kids from the state of Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal were seen performing amid roaring reception from the enthusiastic crowds at the event. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 14:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
School children performing Garba- a traditional Indian dance form at the 71st Republic Day parade.
School children performing Garba- a traditional Indian dance form at the 71st Republic Day parade. (ANI)
         

School children from different parts of the country performed various traditional Indian dance forms at the 71st Republic Day parade here on Sunday.

Kids from the state of Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal were seen performing amid roaring reception from the enthusiastic crowds at the event.

At the parade, India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress was displayed during the celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, looked particularly amused as 150 girls from different schools of Gujarat performed Garba, the state’s popular folk dance.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the National Flag and received the customary 21-gun salute ahead of the parade.

Celebrations for the 71st Republic Day began with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest.

