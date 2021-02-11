IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Reserve list of UPSC's civil services exam is not waiting list: Union minister
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
education

Reserve list of UPSC's civil services exam is not waiting list: Union minister

The examination is conducted by the UPSC annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:21 PM IST

The reserve list released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after the declaration of civil services examination is not the waiting list but a routine procedure, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The examination is conducted by the UPSC annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

"Reserve list is not the waiting list. It is a routine procedure," Singh told PTI.

He said this arrangement of issuing the reserve list was started in 2003.

"At one point of time there was a writ petition in the Supreme Court questioning this arrangement. The apex court had upheld it in a judgement of 2010," the minister said.

For eventually declaring the result of the civil services examination (CSE) after conclusion of the examination process and recommending candidates for appointment to various services, the UPSC takes into account the total number of vacancies in all categories, he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"In the first instance, the result is declared by the Commission after reducing it by the number of candidates belonging to the various categories who acquire the merit at or above the fixed general qualifying standard without availing themselves of any concession or relaxation in the eligibility or selection criteria," Singh said.

Since CSE-2002, along with the candidates recommended in the first instance, the Commission further maintains a confidential consolidated reserve list that includes candidates from general and reserved categories ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under each category, he said.

"After allocation of services to the candidates recommended in the first instance, more candidates are subsequently recommended from the consolidated reserve list by the UPSC, as per the requisition in this regard sent from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)," the minister said.

The process, as applicable since CSE-2002 and as described above, has been followed incase of the CSE-2019 also, he said.

In the first instance, the result of this examination was declared on August 4 last year for 829 successful candidates, Singh said.

Subsequently on January 4 this year, pursuant to receipt of the requisition from the DoPT, the UPSC released a further list of 89 more candidates recommended from the consolidated reserve list, as per the relevant provisions of the CSE rules, 2019, he said.

The minister was asked "whether it is a fact that the result of the civil services examination, 2019, was released twice", among other questions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
education

IIT Kharagpur AI study finds 20% toxic levels of arsenic in groundwater of India

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:13 PM IST
According to the researchers, the findings suggest a much greater extent of the high arsenic zones and total population exposed than already known from arsenic sampling exercises and reports by various governmental and non-governmental organisations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
education

Reserve list of UPSC's civil services exam is not waiting list: Union minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:21 PM IST
The examination is conducted by the UPSC annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
employment news

Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The issue of validity of reservation for Marathas in the newly created SEBC quota is pending before the Supreme Court which has stayed a 2018 law providing reservations to the community in jobs and education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for Sailor posts till Match 7

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 165 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 165 vacancies, out of which, 87 vacancies are for Engineering Graduates Apprentices, and 78 for Technician Diploma Apprentices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020.
Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020.
education

Global Teacher prize winner to guide Maharashtra teachers in workshops

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Disale, who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad primary school at Paritewadi in Solapur district, won the prize last year in recognition of his efforts for promoting education of girls and triggering a QR code-based "textbook revolution".
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020.(HT File)
RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020.(HT File)
employment news

RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020 likely to be released today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination will be able to download their call letters from the official website of their regional RRB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
education

AAP teacher association to fight DU polls

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:19 PM IST
AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made "significant improvements" inside government schools, the party wanted to make similar qualitative changes in Delhi University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Maharashtra cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issued after a cabinet meeting, said the college in Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, will have a capacity to admit 100 students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
employment news

Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in govt service

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in government service
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIFT MBA IB application correction window.(Screengrab)
IIFT MBA IB application correction window.(Screengrab)
admissions

IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:47 AM IST
  • According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)
Representational image. (Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)
education

IIT, IIM Jammu ink MoU to improve quality of education

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:17 AM IST
IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu ink MoU to collaborate, share resources to improve quality of education
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Board Exams 2021
UP Board Exams 2021
board exams

UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu inked an MoU on Wednesday for collaborative excellence in teaching, research and placement.(iitjammu.ac.in)
IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu inked an MoU on Wednesday for collaborative excellence in teaching, research and placement.(iitjammu.ac.in)
education

IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu ink MoU to collaborate, share resources

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:15 PM IST
IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu inked an MoU on Wednesday for collaborative excellence in teaching, research and placements, besides sharing of expertise and resources to improve the quality of education, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP