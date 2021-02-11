Reserve list of UPSC's civil services exam is not waiting list: Union minister
The reserve list released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after the declaration of civil services examination is not the waiting list but a routine procedure, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.
The examination is conducted by the UPSC annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
"Reserve list is not the waiting list. It is a routine procedure," Singh told PTI.
He said this arrangement of issuing the reserve list was started in 2003.
"At one point of time there was a writ petition in the Supreme Court questioning this arrangement. The apex court had upheld it in a judgement of 2010," the minister said.
For eventually declaring the result of the civil services examination (CSE) after conclusion of the examination process and recommending candidates for appointment to various services, the UPSC takes into account the total number of vacancies in all categories, he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
"In the first instance, the result is declared by the Commission after reducing it by the number of candidates belonging to the various categories who acquire the merit at or above the fixed general qualifying standard without availing themselves of any concession or relaxation in the eligibility or selection criteria," Singh said.
Since CSE-2002, along with the candidates recommended in the first instance, the Commission further maintains a confidential consolidated reserve list that includes candidates from general and reserved categories ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under each category, he said.
"After allocation of services to the candidates recommended in the first instance, more candidates are subsequently recommended from the consolidated reserve list by the UPSC, as per the requisition in this regard sent from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)," the minister said.
The process, as applicable since CSE-2002 and as described above, has been followed incase of the CSE-2019 also, he said.
In the first instance, the result of this examination was declared on August 4 last year for 829 successful candidates, Singh said.
Subsequently on January 4 this year, pursuant to receipt of the requisition from the DoPT, the UPSC released a further list of 89 more candidates recommended from the consolidated reserve list, as per the relevant provisions of the CSE rules, 2019, he said.
The minister was asked "whether it is a fact that the result of the civil services examination, 2019, was released twice", among other questions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Kharagpur AI study finds 20% toxic levels of arsenic in groundwater of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reserve list of UPSC's civil services exam is not waiting list: Union minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for Sailor posts till Match 7
- Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 165 vacancies on offer
- The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 165 vacancies, out of which, 87 vacancies are for Engineering Graduates Apprentices, and 78 for Technician Diploma Apprentices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global Teacher prize winner to guide Maharashtra teachers in workshops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020 likely to be released today
- After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination will be able to download their call letters from the official website of their regional RRB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP teacher association to fight DU polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in govt service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details
- According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT, IIM Jammu ink MoU to improve quality of education
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule
- UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu ink MoU to collaborate, share resources
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox