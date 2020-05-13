Result delay puts students’ PU admission dreams on hold

education

Updated: May 13, 2020 09:20 IST

With the final semester results put on hold, thousands of students pursuing various undergraduate courses are unable to apply for postgraduate (PG) courses in Patna University (PU).

The online application for PG courses necessitates mark sheet as compulsory, but results of the final year undergraduate courses have not been announced yet. Mark sheets forms the basis of admissions for PG courses, as there is no entrance test for these courses this year onwards.

The online admission process stipulates that those candidates, whose results have not been announced yet, must wait for the publication of their results to fill up the online form. “Applications of those,who do not fill up the marks in the specified column, would be rejected,” read the instructions.

“Fate of thousands of third year students of various universities is hanging in a balance as they are not eligible to fill admission forms in absence of their final results. PU itself has not announced results of any course yet,” said Subham Prakash, a PU aspirant.

Considering the issue, Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) has written a letter to vice-chancellor seeking extension of admission dates for PG courses.

Priyanka Shrivastava, general secretary of PUSU, said “Hundreds of PU students approached us to voice their problem after failing to fill the admission form. Last week, we submitted a letter to the vice-chancellor’s office requesting extension of admission date at PG level till undergraduate results are not announced. We are waiting for the response.”

In a bid to complete the admission process under various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in time, PU began the online admission process for the new academic session on April 30.The last date for applications is June 20.

Meanwhile, a senior official of PU said that the academic calendar would be revised if normalcy was not restored till the fixed date. “As per UGC guidelines, universities can complete their admission process by August. PU’sz academic calendar is a month ahead in completing the process. The university may review the academic calendar and extend dates of the admission process. We are waiting for guidelines from Raj Bhawan,” he said.