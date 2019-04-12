results.apcfss.in: Checking AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2019 made easy

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared the Intermediate first and second year examinations 2019 results.

Students can check their results by visiting the Board of Intermediate education, Andhra Pradesh website at results.apcfss.in

Here are the direct links to check the AP inter results 2019:



First Year General results

First Year Vocational results

Second Year General results

Second Year Vocational results

A total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year exam. The pass percentage is 60% for 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.

The results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam is based on grade points system. In the second year, girls pass percentage is 75% while for boys it is 69%.

Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 75% and for boys it is 69%. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade in II year.

Krishna district has topped in the results. The pass percentage was 89% in second year, 72% in first year. In the first year, 64% girls passed and 56% boys passed.

The Inter advanced supplementary exams will be held on May 14. This is the first time results have been declared within 24 days of completing the exams.

The Andhra board released the results on its official websites at bieap.gov.in. Candidates can also visit results.cgg.gov.in and check their results easily.

Last year, Andhra Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Sixty two per cent of the students passed the first year examination while the pass percentage for second year was 73.33%.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 12:51 IST