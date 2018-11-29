Results declared: CSIR NET June 2018 result declared at csirhrd.res.in, here’s how to check

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has announced CSIR NET Result 2018 for the June, 2018 exam. Candidates can check the result online on its official website at csirhrdg.res.in.

For JRF (NET) CSIR, total of 1991 candidates have qualified and for JRF (NET) UGC 1500 candidates have been selected. A total of 3756 candidates have qualified for Lectureship (NET).

Click here to check your roll number and rank in the result PDF.

However, the score of the candidates is announced separately. The score of CSIR NET will be available soon. Candidates can check their score by logging in using the provided roll number and date of birth.

The fellowship will be effective January 1, 2019 with a validity of 2 years for joining the fellowship under CSIR. The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR UGC NET will be Rs.25,000 per month for the first two years. In addition, annually Rs.20,000 per fellow will be provided to the University/Institution.

Click here to check answer key for the exam

Candidates who will secure more than or equal to the cutoff rank will be eligible for Joint CSIR UGC Test for J.R.F And Eligibility For Lecturership (NET). Last year, the minimum qualifying marks for General & OBC category was 33 % and for SC/ST and PwD categories was 25 % for both fellowship and lecturership.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2018 was held in offline mode for 200 marks for subjects such as Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 07:48 IST