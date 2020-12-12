RGUKT-CET Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:54 IST

RGUKT-CET Result 2020: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies- Andhra Pradesh on Saturday declared the RGUKT-CET Result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the Comment Entrance Test (CET) for RGUKT admissions can check their results at www.rgukt.in.

Candidates will have to visit the official website and login using their hall ticket number to check their RGUKT-CET Result 2020. The examination was conducted on December 5 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Direct Link to download RGUKT-CET Result 2020

Steps to download RGUKT-CET Results 2020:

Visit the official website of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-AP - www.rgukt.in/

On the homepage click on the RGUKT CET Result 2020 link.

Key in your RGUKT CET 2020 hall ticket number.

Click on submit.

Your RGUKT CET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen which you can download or print for further reference.