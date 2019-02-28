RPF SI Constable admit card released for PET PMT, here’s how to download
RPF SI Constable Exam Admit Card 2018-19 released for PMT, PET, DV onlineeducation Updated: Feb 28, 2019 12:36 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPF SI Constable Admit Card: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the admit card for Group C, D physical efficiency test (PET) and physical measurement test (PMT) sub- inspector, constable on its official website at constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.
Candidates for RPF Sub-Inspector can also download their admit card from the website — si.rpfonlineereg.org. Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for PET/PMT/ DV.
How to download call letter
Visit the official website- si.rpfonlineereg.org
Click on the link ‘call letter for PET/PMT and DV’ on the homepage
Login using their registration number to see their admit card
Download your admit card and take its print out.
Here’s the direct link to download RPF constable admit card
Here’s the direct link to download RPF SI admit card
First Published: Feb 28, 2019 12:33 IST