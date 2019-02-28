RPF SI Exam results 2018-19 released, direct links to check here

RPF SI 2018 Exam Result : Railway Police Force (RPF) has declared the results of SI written exam on its official website si2.rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates can find the results of The RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D written exam online.

The RPF SI recruitment process is being conducted for 819 Male SI vacancies and 301 Female SI vacancies.

Check official notification here

Successful candidates will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) . The Document Verification process will also be conducted with the PMT/PET. Candidates can download their admit cards from here.

PET/PMT

RPF SI 2018 Result: How to Check

Visit the official recruitment portal of RPF SI at si2.rpfonlinereg.org

Click on the tab that reads ‘Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET, and DV’.

Click on the relevant group of exam you had appeared for.

A PDF with the list of all the candidates who have cleared the exam will appear on your screen. Download it for future reference.

DIRECT LINKS FOR RESULT PDF:

RPF GROUP A

RPF GROUP B

RPF GROUP C

RPF GROUP D

RPF GROUP E

RPF GROUP F

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 12:12 IST