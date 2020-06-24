e-paper
RPSC Rajasthan releases datesheet of interview, screening tests, check here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the timetable for various examinations and interview for different posts on its official website and rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jun 24, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the timetable for various examinations and interview for different posts on its official website and rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The interviews for the post of sub-inspector and platoon commander (home) recruitment 2016 will be conducted from July 8. Moreover, the interviews for public relation officer 2019, vice principal or superintendent (industrial training institute), group surveyor, food security officer and junior legal officer recruitment will also begin from July 8.

Those who have not filled the detailed application form (DAF) should download it from the official website and bring along the duly filled form at the time of interview, with other documents.

Check official notice here

RPSC has also released the timetable for other recruitment exams. Check important dates here:

Veterinary Officer screening test 2019 (animal husbandry) -- August 2

Librarian grade II screening test 2019 (language and library dept) - August 2

Lecturer school exam 2019- August 4 to 7

Assistant Professor (broad speciality medical education dept) screening test 2020- August 11

Evaluation officer planning dept screening test 2020- August 23

Deputy commandant (home security dept) screening test 2020- August 23

Senior Demonstrator (medical education dept) screening test 2020- September 13 to 17

ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I - 2018-- September 20 - 27

Check datesheet here

