RPSC to recruit 5000 school lecturers, here are the vacancy details

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 5,000 school lecturers (school education) in the secondary education department. The number of vacancies announced is tentative at the moment.

According to the advertisement (No 10/2018-19), candidates can apply for the posts online from May 17 to June 16, 2018.

The different subjects in which the vacancy has been announced along with the number of posts created are geography (782), economics (129), Punjabi (15), Rajasthani (06), public administration (05), sociology (32), Drawing (40), music (06), history (613), commerce (118), biology (166), chemistry (160), home science (54), Hindi (849), political science (815), physics (187), agriculture (370), mathematics (193), English (304) and Sanskrit (156).

The candidates applying for the post should be a minimum of 21 years and maximum of 40 years as on July 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for certain category candidates (see notification). Candidates applying for home science and drawing should also see the notification to understand their eligibility.

Candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture is essential for candidates applying for any of the above-mentioned subjects.

Note: For information regarding relaxation of age for different category of people, selection procedure,educational qualification, scheme of exam and much more please refer to the notification below or visit RPSC website. Candidates must read the notification before applying.

Please visit Rajasthan Public Service Commission website to apply for the posts.