RRB ALP answer key for 2nd Stage CBT tomorrow at rrbalp.digialm.com

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys, question papers and responses of 2nd Stage CBT for ALP and Technician Group C Posts exam at 12 noon on Monday, February 18. The link will stay active until 11.59pm on February 20. The examination was held on January 21,22 and 23 and February 8, 2019.

Candidates can raise objection/s, if any, against the answer keys, questions or options from 10am on February 19 to 11.59pm on February 20. A fees of Rs. 50 has to be paid for raising objection per question. The fees will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct.

RRB has issued an official notification advising candidates on how to raise objections. Candidates can click here and check the notification.

Candidates should raise objection(s), if any, as soon as possible and not wait for the last moment. The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding. This is the link to check the answer keys, question paper and responses after they are released.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board is expected to declare the results of RRB Group D written exam 2108 in February 2019. A senior Railway official had told Hindustan Times on February 13 that the result will be declared this month. “We cannot give an exact date for the publication of result, but it will be declared sometime this month, said a senior railway official, who did not want to be named.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 17:47 IST