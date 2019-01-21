RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage exam Day 1: Question paper analysis by expert, advice for day 2, 3 exam

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the second stage examination of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician on Monday, January 21 and it will conclude on January 23.

Total duration of exam was two and half hour. The Part A (common CBT) was conducted in the first 90 minutes and Part B (Trade Paper) was taken after that in 60 minutes duration.

“In part A of RRB ALP Technician exam day 1, the numerical section carrying 25 questions and GK and current affairs sections carrying 10 questions were easy while the reasoning and science and engineering section carrying 40 questions were of moderate levels. In part B, the trade paper carrying 75 questions was of easy to moderate level,” said Sanjay Kumar Meena Co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Madguy Labs.

According to the expert, “Overall question paper of RRB ALP Technicianwas on moderate side. You can expect somewhat difficult questions in upcoming exams. Make sure to practice questions from topics that were missing from today’s paper also.”

“In part A, an attempt of 70 questions is a safer place to be in. Those who scored above 78 will probably make it to the merit list.In part B an attempt of 45 questions is a safer place to be in,” he added.

(Expert analysis is done by Sanjay Kumar Meena Co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Madguy Labs. Views are personal)

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 16:49 IST