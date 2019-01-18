RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage: Attempt this mock test; exam from January 21

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) ALP technician 2nd stage examination will begin from January 21 to 23.Over 1.9 lakh candidates will take the second stage examination commencing from January 21 to 23.

With just few days left for the examination for which around 2 lakh other candidates will be competing with you, you have to be well- prepared to land into the final list of 64 thousand 371 qualifiers. Attempting mock tests is one of the best ways to sharpen your mind and prepare your brain for the examination.

RRB had announced vacancies for ALP 2018 Recruitment for a total of 64371 posts, out of which 27795 vacancies are for Loco Pilot and 36576 are for Technician. Earlier, on December 20, the list of first stage exam qualifiers was released in which 1 lakh 97 thousand 784 candidates have qualified who are eligible to take the second stage exam of RRB ALP.

RRB ALP Technician Stage II EXAM PATTERN

There will be two parts of RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam:-

●Part A - 100 questions, duration 90 minutes. A test of Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science and GK/Current Affairs.

●Part B - 75 questions, duration 60 minutes. Trade Specific Paper. (35% qualifying marks with no exception.)

“So a total of 175 marks and total duration of exam is 2 hours 30 minutes. Candidates who qualify both the above will be called for Computer Based Aptitude Test and Document Verification as applicable. 1/3rd negative marking is there,” says Sanjay Kumar Meena Co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Madguy Labs, a personalized online learning platform for all government job exam preparation.

NATURE OF QUESTIONS

The question pattern for Part A paper is 10th grade questions as one might have seen in clerical exams.

The question asked in Trade Specific Paper can be practised from ITI or equivalent diploma level books.

●You will get the questions in random order, unlike questions seen sections wise in banking/ssc exams.

●Start by answering the easy questions first.

●Then, start with GS/Current affairs questions. It should not take more than 20 minutes, there will be somewhere around 30-35 questions.

●Then move to tougher Aptitude and Reasoning questions. Answer those questions in which you know the answers for sure.

●All questions carry equal marks so don’t waste time on any specific question.

●There is no good coming by marking wrong as one wrong answer can put the rank behind by thousands.

●Even though the trade paper has qualifying limit, you should try to answer as many questions as possible.

Good luck!

Disclaimer: (These mock test and its answer key are provided by Madguy Labs, a personalized online learning platform for government job exam preparation. Hindustan Times does not take any responsibility for the questions or answers)

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 14:48 IST