RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the result of the first stage exam or computer-based test (CBT) for the posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians (Group C) under CEN 01/2018. RRBs have publish the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB, based on their merit and post preference along with the actual marks and normalised score.

Candidates can check their scores by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs by entering their registration number and date of birth.

They can also see the master question paper of the shift in which they had appeared along with their final key. This facility will be available up to December 11.

The cut of marks for all the notified posts can be seen by clicking on the link provided on the official websites of RRBs.

Candidates who have passed the exam have qualified for the second stage CBT which will be held from December 12 to December 14. The syllabus for various exam trades has been published on the official websites of RRBs through a link. Candidates can download their exam trade syllabus by clicking on the relevant trade name.

All the shortlisted candidates will be informed through official website of RRBs / SMS / email to download their exam city intimation about 10 days prior to the CBT. The admit card will be released four days prior to examination date.

