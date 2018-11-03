RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 Released at Railway Recruitment Board Websites, Check Now

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of the first stage exam or computer-based test (CBT) for the posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians (Group C) under CEN 01/2018 on Saturday, November 3. RRB has published the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB, based on their merit and post preference along with the actual marks and normalised score.

Click here to check your result.

Candidates can view their individual scores by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs duly entering their registration number and date of birth. On login, candidates can also see the master question paper of the shift in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options This facility will be available only up to December 11.

The first stage examination was conducted between August 9 and September 8.

The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians against CEN 01/2018 for the above mentioned provisionally shortlisted candidates is scheduled from December 12 to 14, 2018.

The syllabus for various exam trades has been published on the official websites of RRBs through a link. Candidates can download their exam trade syllabus by clicking on the relevant trade name.

Around 15 million people have registered for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways.

Note: Visit the official website of RRBs regularly for latest news and updates.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 11:46 IST