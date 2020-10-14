e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RRB application status for ministerial and isolated categories to be uploaded tomorrow

RRB application status for ministerial and isolated categories to be uploaded tomorrow

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will upload the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories on October 15, 10 am

education Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:14 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB Application Status
RRB Application Status(Rajkumar)
         

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will upload the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories on October 15, 10 am. The link to check the application status will be active from 10 am on October 15 to 11:59 pm on October 20. Candidates will have to visit the official website of RRB and click on the link to check application status.

Incomplete application forms or applications with errors in it are rejected by the RRB. Once the link is activated on September 21, candidates will be able to check their application status by logging in using their application registration number and date of birth to check their application status.

“ For the candidate whose application has been rejected, SMS and E-mail will also be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID provided in his/her application,” reads the official notice.

RRB will conduct Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020. Full schedule of examination has not been released yet.The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts. The notification was released in February, 2019. Around two crore applications have been received for the recruitment.

top news
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals
Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In