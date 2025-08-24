The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released the RRB Group D 2025 exam date. When it does, all registered candidates can check the exam date on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Group D 2025 exam date awaited, check selection process and exam pattern (Rajkumar)

The registration process commenced on January 23 and concluded on February 22, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 32438 various posts in Level 1.

The Board will conduct a single-stage computer-based test. However, the Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either a single or multi-stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

All registered candidates found eligible will have to appear for a Computer-Based Test (s) on the specified date(s), time, and venue(s) as per the e-call letter to be downloaded by the candidates from the websites of RRBs/RRCs. All the candidates appearing for the exam will have to download the exam city slip and admit card, which will be available on the official websites.

The exam lasts 90 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked, 25 of which are related to General Science and Mathematics, 30 to General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 to General Awareness and Current Affairs.

Minimum percentage of marks for shortlisting in various communities: UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-30%. There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET three times the community-wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRBs.