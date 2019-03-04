RRB Group D Result 2019: RRB Bhopal list, normalised score, cut off marks

The Railway Recruitment Board on Monday declared the RRB Group D result on its regional websites. The examination was held between September 17 and December 17, 2018.

Here is the list of candidates who have qualified for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) form RRB Bhopal.

Here is the link to check RRB Bhopal list of qualified candidates

Here is the link to check RRB Bhopal normalised score and Shortlisting status for PET

Here is link for normalised cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Here is the notice regarding RRB Bhopal result

Here are the regional websites of the RRB along with their links for checking Group D Results:

Link for RRB Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

Link for RRB Ajmer: http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

Link for RRB Allahabad: http://rrbald.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bangalore: http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

Link for RRB Bhubaneshwar: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

Link for RRB Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Link for RRB Chennai: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Link for RRB Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

Link for RRB Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

Link for RRB Jammu: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

Link for RRB Kolkata: http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

Link for RRB Malda: http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

Link for RRB Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

Link for RRB Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

Link for RRB Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

Link for RRB Ranchi: http://rrbranchi.gov.in/

Link for RRB Secunderabad: http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

Link for RRB Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

Link for RRB Trivendrum: http://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

The shortlisting has been done on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can view their normalised marks and shortlisting status for PET by logging in through the link provided above by duly entering their registration number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 20:04 IST