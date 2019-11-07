e-paper
RRB JE admit card for document verification, medical exam released

Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for document verification and medical examination for the recruitment on junior engineer posts. Candidates can download their admit card from their official regional websites of RRBs.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB JE admit card out
RRB JE admit card out(RRB)
         

Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for document verification and medical examination for the recruitment on junior engineer posts. Candidates can download their admit card from their official regional websites of RRBs.

The document verification will begin from November 19 and continue till December 24. Currently, RRB Chandigarh and some other RRBs have released the admit card while other RRBs will upload it shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking their RRB website regularly.

Click here to check the date-wise schedule released by RRB Chandigarh

RRB has also released the date- wise schedule of DV and medical exam with the list of shortlisted candidates’ roll numbers. Candidates can check their roll number and the day of exam in the list provided on the website. The admit card will also have the details of date, time and venue of the exam.

RRB had released the list of shortlisted candidates for DV and medical examination on November 2, 2019 for the posts of JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA of CEN-03/2018. RRB had conducted the CBT 2nd stage exam from August 28 to September 1, 2019 and on September 19, 2019.Those who have cleared the CBT 2 exam will have to appear for the next stage i.e, the document verification and medical examination.

An official notice reads, “Short listing for Document verification has been done as per CEN duly considering community wise cut off marks for various categories of posts while screening the candidates for 2nd stage CBT, their post preferences and Merit Index in 2nd stage CBT.”

