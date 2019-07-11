RRB JE CBT Answer Key, response sheet released, here’s how to check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the question paper, response sheet and answer keys for the exam conducted for junior engineers (JE) recruitment (CEN 03/2018). The exam was conducted on computer based test mode. The RRB JE, JE (IT), DMS and CMA exams were conducted on May 22 to June 2 and June 26 to 28.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can login and check their response sheet and question paper and tally their answers with the answer key that is released today on the official websites of RRBs. Cadidates can challenge the answer key before July 14.

“The prescribed fee for raising objection against the RRB JE answer key is Rs 50per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate,” an official notice reads.

Check official notice here.

How to check RRB JE answer key:

Visit the official website of your respective RRB

Under the notice section look for CEN 03/2018 answer key link that reads, “Use this link for viewing Question Paper and for raising objections on Questions, Options or Keys.”

Click on view answer key

Login using your roll number and date of birth and submit

Your answer key will be displayed on screen

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 14:31 IST