RRB JE CBT Result: Railway Recruitment Board CBT 2nd stage tentative schedule out, check details here

education

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:52 IST

RRB JE CBT 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the results of computer based test (CBT) conducted for the recruitment of Junior engineer (JE) under CEN 03/2018.

According to a notice issued by RRB, the result publication for RRB JE CBT 1 is under finalisation and will be published very soon. RRB will release a list of shortlisted candidates for CBT 2nd stage.

RRB has also announced in the notice that it will conduct the CBT 2nd stage exam in the last week of August or in the first week of September 2019.

Total number of candidates to be shortlisted for 2nd Stage shall be 15 times the community wise total vacancy of Posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required to ensure availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

Duration : 120 minutes (160 Minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with Scribe)

No of Questions : 150

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post. The syllabus for General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control is common for all

RRB CEN 03/2018 exam pattern of CBT 2 ( RRb )

a) General Awareness : Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc.

b) Physics and Chemistry: Up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus.

c) Basics of Computers and Applications: Architecture of Computers; input and Output devices; Storage devices, Networking, Operating System like Windows, Unix, Linux; MS Office; Various data representation; Internet and Email; Websites & Web Browsers; Computer Virus.

d) Basics of Environment and Pollution Control: Basics of Environment; Adverse effect of environmental pollution and control strategies; Air, water and Noise pollution, their effect and control; Waste Management, Global warming; Acid rain; Ozone depletion.

e) Technical Abilities: The educational qualifications mentioned against each post shown in Annexure-A, have been grouped into different exam groups as below. Questions on the Technical abilities will be framed in the syllabus defined for various Exam Groups given at Annexure-VII-A, B, C, D, E, F & G.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 10:51 IST