RRB JE Result 2019 declared, direct link to CBT first stage scorecard here

The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the results of first stage computer based test (CBT) of Junior engineer (JE) recruitment exam (CEN 03/2018). Candidates can check their scorecard on the official websites of their respective RRBs.

Those who qualify in the first stage CBT of RRB JE exam are eligible to appear in the 2nd stage CBT which is scheduled to be conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019.

The RRB had issued a notice in this regard on July 30. The notice said that the results of RRB JE first stage CBT are under finalisation and the list of candidates shortlisted for second Stage CBT will be published shortly.

RRB had in July released the question paper, responses and keys of candidates who had appeared in the first stage CBT. They were given time to raise objections between July 11 and July 14. The objections raised were analysed and the keys for some questions were changed and questions with multiple answers were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs. The final answer key were released after this process was complete.

RRB has also released the schedule for CBT 2nd stage. Check here:

The total number of candidates to be shortlisted for second Stage shall be 15 times the community wise total vacancy of Posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required to ensure availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

The second stage CBT will have 150 Objective type and multiple choice questions and candidates will be given 2 hours to answer them.

The Questions will divided into five sections: General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 15:53 IST