RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 released today, here’s the direct link to check

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:19 IST

RRB paramedical answer key: The wait is finally over. Railway Recruitment Board has released the answer keys, question paper and responses for RRB Paramedical exam today, on its official websites. Few of the RRBs including that of Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ajmer, Patna , Bhopal and others have activated the links while some RRBs including Bangalore, Chandigarh, Guwahati and others will be activating the links soon.

The RRB Paramedical exam was conducted from July 19 to 21, 2019.

Candidates can also raise objections against any incorrect answer key and submit their representations before 11:50 pm of August 8. The prescribed fee for raising an objection is `.50/- + applicable Bank service Charges per objection.

How to check RRB paramedical answer key:

Visit the official website of RRB.

Under the notice board section, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to View QP, Responses, Correct Answer Keys and for registering Objections under CEN No. 02/2019’

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number, date of birth, registration number and date of the exam.

Your answer key, question paper and response IDs will be displayed on the screen.

Here’s the direct link to check RRB paramedical answer key online

How to raise objections:

Log in to the objection link

In Question Paper view, you will be viewing your question paper, your chosen option and the correct answer (key) for the question.

The correct answer (key) for each question is highlighted in Green. Your Chosen Option is highlighted in Blue and ‘Chosen option’ is mentioned against it.

You have to enter your question number against which objection has to be raised in the ‘Question No.’ field.

You have to select relevant Category of Objection from the drop-down box. Your Objections must be registered in English only.

Objections can be raised only against questions and their alternatives. Once Objections submitted cannot be edited later.

You have to enter objection against a question in the ‘Objection’ field.

Click on the ‘Add Objection’ button to raise additional objections.

Once all objections are entered, you will select ‘Save & Proceed to Payment’. For each objection raised and submitted candidate needs to pay `.50/- + bank charges.

If your objection is found to be correct, then the amount paid will be refunded to the account from which payment made after deducting the bank charges.

Once objections are entered and payment is made, no new objections can be added further

View official notice here

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:10 IST