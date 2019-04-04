RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Last day to pay application fee tomorrow, follow these steps to online payment

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the window for payment of application fee for the Paramedical Recruitment process tomorrow, April 5,2019. Candidates can either pay the fee online through net banking, UPI, debit card or credit card.

RRB Paramedical FEE: Unreserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while the reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: How to pay application fee online



Follow these steps to pay online

Visit the official website of you RRB

On the homepage find the login link and key in your User ID and password to login

Find the payment option in the new page and click on it

Choose the category if asked (UR/OBC/SC/ST/ EWS)

Then select the payment method

If you choose NET BANKING:

Select the name of your bank

Key in your net banking ID and PIN (provided by your bank) and proceed

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number that is linked with your bank

Submit the OTP on your payment page

Your payment will be successful. You will then get an acknowledgement and transaction number of your payment.

If you choose UPI

Key in your UPI ID if you have one.

If you don’t have an UPI ID you can create one by using UPI apps like BHIM or Phonepe.

To create your UPI ID, key in your Debit card and other bank details required and generate a 4 digit PIN. ID will be created.

After you key in the UPI ID enter the PIN.

Your payment will be completed

You will then get an acknowledgement and transaction number of your payment.

If you chose Credit/Debit Card

On the payment page, click on the option - Credit Card or Debit Card

Enter the card number

Enter the expiry date of your card in MM/YY format given on your card. For example- (02/22)

Turn back your card and find a 3-digit number. This is called CVV

Enter the CVV

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number that is linked with your bank

Submit the OTP on your payment page

Your payment will be successful. You will then get an acknowledgement and transaction number of your payment.

