RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Application for 1937 posts ends today, check simple steps, direct link to apply online

RRB Paramedical 2019: If you have not applied for the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019 yet, apply today because the online registration window will close today, April 2.

You can apply for the posts by 11:59 pm today (April 2) while the last date for fee payment is April 4 .

There are total of 1937 vacancies for posts including Dietician, Staff Nurse, Dental Hygienist, Optometrist, dialysis technician, health and malaria inspector grade III, lab superintendents, physio therapist etc.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has released the official advertisement CEN 02/2019 for the paramedical vacancies across the various RRBs online earlier in the month of March. The application process for the same also began on March 4 and the last date to apply is April 2.

Details of vacancies ( RRB CEN 02/2019 )

RRB Paramedical 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: March 4, 2019

Last date to apply online: April 2, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Last date for offline payment: April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Last date for online payment: April 5, 2019 at 10:00 pm

Last date to submit application complete in all aspects: April 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Computer based test (CBT): Tentatively in 1st week of June 2019

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit any of the RRB websites

Find the application link given for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019 under ‘Notices’ section

Click on ‘New Registration’ if you are a new user, else click on Candidate Login

Select the RRB region of your choice. (It cannot be changed later)

You will get options to mark your community, and PwD if applicable

To check availability of vacancies, select your eligibility given in the checklist below.

You will get a list of vacancies and posts matching your eligibility criteria. Click on ‘APPLY’ button given besides the post.

Check the boxes that read, I have gone through CEN 01.2019 and understood all instructions

I declare that I fulfil the eligibility criteria.

A form will appear.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload a scanned picture of yours and your signature.

Candidate Photograph: JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB regarding specification of photograph).

Candidate Signature: JPEG image of size 10 to 40KB

•SC/ST Certificate (Only for candidates seeking Free Travel Pass): JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB

• Scribe Photo (wherever applicable): JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB.

CLICK HERE TO RESIZE IMAGE

Click on Submit

Pay online the application fee

Save and print the e- challan of your payment.

After you submit the form download a preview of your form and take its print out for further references.

RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2019 : Application fee

For all candidates except the fee Concession categories, the application fee is Rs 500. Out of this fee of `500/- an amount of Rs 400/- shall be refunded to their bank account duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in CBT.

For candidates belonging to SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PwBDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class This fee of `250/- shall be refunded to their bank account duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2019 : Selection Process

There will be recruitment test in CBT mode which will be of 90 minutes carrying 100 marks. Shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification will be made strictly on merit based on the performance of the candidate in the CBT.

The notification further reads, “Candidates called for Document Verification will have to pass the requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway staff. ”

Medical standard for RRB recruitment ( RRB CEN 02/2019 )

RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2019 : Education qualification

For most of the posts, candidates need to have a graduation degree while for 3 posts, candidates need to have done their intermediate from science stream with a relevant diploma in the respective trade. For detailed information on education qualification, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

RRB Paramedical : Here’s the direct link to check the official notification

RRB Paramedical: Direct link to apply online

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 07:44 IST