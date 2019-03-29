How to resize your photo and signature to fill up recruitment forms: A step by step guide

Resizing your passport size photo and signature and uploading it while filling your online form has become a must nowadays. Every recruitment process that requires online registration asks you to upload a passport size photograph (of candidate) and the signature.

These online forms require the image to be of a certain file size. It should be in JPG format and should not exceed 300 KB each and should not be less than 20 KB. In various recruitment notification, you will find the required resolution and bit depth of the image mentioned.

A notification of UPSC Indian Statistical Service Examination - 2019 reads, “Scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first. The digital size of file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum , 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit.”

Another notification for NTA UGC NET reads, “Upload Scanned Images of Photograph and Signature: The scanned images of Photograph and Signature should be in jpg/jpeg format only. Size of the photo image must be between 10 kb and 200 kb. Size of the signature image must be between 4 kb and 30 kb.”

Similarly, every other recruitment notification will ask you to resize your image and reduce its fill size to attach it in the form.

But, the question is - How to resize the image and get the desired size of it?

While filling up an e-form choose the photo of yours that you want to upload in the form. It should be clear and front- facing. You can choose one from your phone gallery or simply click a snap from the hard copy of your passport- size photo.

Now, take white blank paper and put your signature in English and in Hindi (as required). Take a clear snap of this signature.

Transfer these images to the computer from which you are filling the form.

Generally, the image you click from your phone is around 1- 2 MB depending upon the camera and mega pixels of your phone. You can check the size of your image by click on the ‘Info’ option.

After you have transferred the images to your computer, go to Google

Search- ‘Resize image’

You will get a number of options and website that resize your photos for free and provide you the desired size and format of the image.

Click on any relevant link you feel has an easy interface

Now, upload the image on the website or drag drop the image in the given section to resize it

Now you will have to fill in the desired width and height of the image in the ‘New size’ column.

Select the format if it needs to be changed. For example- JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP etc.

Click on Resize, you will get the desired sized image.

Download the new image and upload in the form you are filling and you are good to go.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 12:37 IST