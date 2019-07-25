RRB Recruitment 2019: Application status for Level 1 posts under RRC 01/2019 released, here’s link to check

education

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:16 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the application status of candidates who had applied for various posts of Level 1 under CEN No. RRC 01/2019. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can now check their application status as (i) Provisionally eligible candidates and (ii) Rejected candidates along with the reasons for rejection. The application status of the candidates provided on the official websites of RRBs.

Level 1 under CEN No. RRC 01/2019: Steps to check application status

1) Visit the official website of the Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in

2) Click on the link for recruitment on the top of the page

3) Click on the link of the regional website of the region from where you applied.

4) Click on the link to check application status under CEN No. RRC-01/2019

5) Select your region and click on it

6) Key in your registration number and date of birth and click onm login

7) The application status will be displayed on the screen.

The link to check the application status will remain active until 23.59 pm on July 31. The candidature of all the eligible candidates is purely provisional and can be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process.

RRB Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

For all the notified posts under CEN 01/2019, candidates will have to answer questions related to general science, maths and general intelligence and reasoning and General wareness and current affairs for a total of 100 marks. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The Computer Based test (CBT) will have 100 questions and candidates will get 90 minutes to answer. There will be 25 questions each from general science and mathematics. There will be 30 questions from general intelligence and reasoning and 20 questions from from general awareness and current affairs.

Eligibility for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET three times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this ratio as required to ensure availability of adequate/reasonable number of candidates for all the notified posts. Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:

Male Candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 35Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down ; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female Candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

The CEN 01/ 2019 recruitment notice of 1.3 lakh vacancies was released on February 23. There are 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the rest 30,000 posts are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 14:57 IST