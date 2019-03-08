RRB Recruitment 2019: Notification out today for 1665 vacancies, application begins, here’s how to apply

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will begin today its application process for CEN 03/ 2019 for the recruitment of 1665 ministerial and isolated categories. The application has also begun today on March 8 for the posts of Junior Stenographer Hindi, English, Translator, Cooks, Welfare Inspector, Teacher, Law Assistant and other posts.

The official notification has been released today at the official websites of RRBs. Check notification here.

Also Read: RRB Group D PET date announced, check details here

There are a total of 1665 vacancies. The last date to apply is April 7, 2019. The tentative date of exam is July 2019.

Click here to apply online

Choose the RRB region from which you want to apply.

Click on “New registration’ or ‘Already registration’.

A form will appear

Fill the form by providing correct details,

Scan image and pay the fee.

Selection method:

There shall be a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Stenography Skill Test (SST)/Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) and document verification and medical examination thereafter. RRBs may conduct the CBT in Single or multi stage mode.

Also Read: RRB Group D Results declared: What’s next in PET?

Important dates:

Also Read: RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 1937 posts today, check official notification, details of vacancy here

Details of Vacancy

RRB Ahmedabad---30

RRB Ajmer---49

RRB Allahabad---126

RRB Bangalore---103

RRB Bhopal---24

RRB Bhubhaneshwar---53

RRB Bilaspur---28

RRB Chandigarh----88

RRB Chennai----154

RRB Ghorakhpur----76

RRB Guwahati-----58

RRB Jammu----59

RRB Kolkata----319

RRB Malda----24

RRB Mumbai----267

RRB Patna------72

RRB Ranchi-----21

RRB Secunderabad-------95

RRB Thiruvananthapuram-----19

Total--------1665

.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 15:47 IST