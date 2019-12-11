RRB Recruitment: Eastern Railway offers 1216 apprentice vacancies for 10th pass, no exam required

education

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:00 IST

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online application for engagement of apprentices in 1216 vacancies for eastern railways.

The posts on offer include Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Fitter, Sheet Metal Worker, Welder , Machinist, Mechanic (M.V.) and many other.

Candidates can register online at www.rrcbbs.org.in. The online registration process began on December 7 and the last date to register is January 6, 2020.

Candidates must have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board/institutions. Selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in matriculation. There will be no written test or interview.

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared by taking average of matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] plus ITI (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) marks.

Shortlisted candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/Certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies.

Age Limit: 15- 24 years

Education Qualification: Class 10th pass with minimum 50% of marks and ITI in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

Selected candidate will be engaged as apprentices for the period as applicable for the designated trade and they will be paid stipend during their training as per extant rules.

No Hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangement during their training as per Apprentices Act 1961 and they will be released on completion of the training .

Click here for official notification