RRB: Southern Railway Apprenticeship in 4103 trades notified, 10th pass can apply

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:32 IST

Southern railway has released a notification for engagement of 4103 apprentice on 12 different trades. The trades include AC mechanic, carpenter, diesel mechanic, electrical/ electronics, electricians, fitter, painter, welder, MMW, MMTM, machinist.

The online registration process began on November 9 and the last date to register is December 8, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria: 10th pass candidates with minimum 50% marks, ITI certificate in the trade.

Age Limit: 15-24

Selection Process: Merit list will be prepared by taking average of the percentage marks obtained in class 10th and ITI exam. There will be no written exam or viva. The selected students will be given a stipend during the training period.

Candidates can apply online at the official website of Southern Railways at https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘ACT APPRENTICE - 2019 Online Application Registration’

Click on proceed and fill up the details required in the registration form.

Check official notification here.

Click here to apply