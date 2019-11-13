e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

RRB: Southern Railway Apprenticeship in 4103 trades notified, 10th pass can apply

Southern railway has released a notification for engagement of 4103 apprentice on 12 different trades. The trades include AC mechanic, carpenter, diesel mechanic, electrical/ electronics, electricians, fitter, painter, welder, MMW, MMTM, machinist.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Southern Railway apprenticeship
Southern Railway apprenticeship (Rajkumar)
         

Southern railway has released a notification for engagement of 4103 apprentice on 12 different trades. The trades include AC mechanic, carpenter, diesel mechanic, electrical/ electronics, electricians, fitter, painter, welder, MMW, MMTM, machinist.

The online registration process began on November 9 and the last date to register is December 8, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria: 10th pass candidates with minimum 50% marks, ITI certificate in the trade.

Age Limit: 15-24

Selection Process: Merit list will be prepared by taking average of the percentage marks obtained in class 10th and ITI exam. There will be no written exam or viva. The selected students will be given a stipend during the training period.

Candidates can apply online at the official website of Southern Railways at https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘ACT APPRENTICE - 2019 Online Application Registration’

Click on proceed and fill up the details required in the registration form.

Check official notification here.

Click here to apply

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News