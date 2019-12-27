RRC Recruitment: Indian railways invites application for 2562 apprentices post

education

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 15:00 IST

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) central railway has invited online applications for engagement of 2562 apprentice posts. The online application window opened on December 23 and the last date to apply is January 22.

Candidates who have passed class 10th can apply for the posts. Applicants should also have a national trade certificate in the concerned language.

Candidates should be aged between 15 and 24 years.Application fees (Non-refundable) – Rs. 100/-

The posts include electrician, mechanist, fitter, painter, carpenter, tailor etc. Candidates can apply online at rrccr.com.

Click here to apply online

Click here for official notification\

No Hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangement during their training.

Before commencement of the Apprenticeship training in the designated trade, the selected candidate has to enter into a Contract of Apprenticeship Training with the following provisions.

Where the Contract of Apprenticeship is terminated through failure on the part of the employer in carrying out the terms and conditions of the contract.