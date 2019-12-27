e-paper
Home / Education / RRC Recruitment: Indian railways invites application for 2562 apprentices post

RRC Recruitment: Indian railways invites application for 2562 apprentices post

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) central railway has invited online applications for engagement of 2562 apprentice posts. The online application window opened on December 23 and the last date to apply is January 22.

education Updated: Dec 27, 2019 15:00 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRC Recruitment 2019
RRC Recruitment 2019(Rajkumar)
         

Candidates who have passed class 10th can apply for the posts. Applicants should also have a national trade certificate in the concerned language.

Candidates who have passed class 10th can apply for the posts. Applicants should also have a national trade certificate in the concerned language.

Candidates should be aged between 15 and 24 years.Application fees (Non-refundable) – Rs. 100/-

The posts include electrician, mechanist, fitter, painter, carpenter, tailor etc. Candidates can apply online at rrccr.com.

Click here to apply online

Click here for official notification\

No Hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangement during their training.

Before commencement of the Apprenticeship training in the designated trade, the selected candidate has to enter into a Contract of Apprenticeship Training with the following provisions.

Where the Contract of Apprenticeship is terminated through failure on the part of the employer in carrying out the terms and conditions of the contract.

Quirkonomics: Spending slows, so why are borrowings up
In 4 world capitals and UN, India to have new faces to represent country
‘Not a bad thing’: VK Singh on Army chief’s comment on anti-CAA protests
BCCI twisting facts: PCB explains why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘He came like an angel’: UP cop rescued by ‘Haji Saab’ during anti-CAA protest
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s traditional tribal dance at Chhattisgarh event
