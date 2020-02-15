RSMSSB Clerk recruitment exam result 2018 declared, check merit list here

education

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:55 IST

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the final results of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), junior assistant recruitment 2018 exams. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website of RSMSSB. The board has also released cutoff marks.

RSMSSB had released the result of tier 1 exam on March 7 after which revised results were released on March 19 and May 10. Tier 2 exam result was declared on May 25. Candidates who had qualified the tier 2 exam appeared for document verification round from December 24 to February 8 and on February 13.