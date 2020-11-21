e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s direct link

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s direct link

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 : Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Friday released the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam at at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

education Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020
RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020(PTI)
         

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 : Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Friday released the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam. The RSMSSB JE exam is scheduled to be held on November 29. Candidates who are registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download RSMSSB Admit Card

The recruitment exam will be held on three days i.e., November 29, December 6 and 13. The admit card for the exam scheduled on December 6 will be released on November 27. The exams will be held in two shifts on these days.

The recruitment drive is being conducting to fill 1054 vacancies of Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

How to download RSMSSB Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Admit Card tab given at the bottom of the homepage

Click on the Junior Engineer Admit Card link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your RSMSSB JE admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech trials, Pfizer’s emergency use application
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech trials, Pfizer’s emergency use application
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In