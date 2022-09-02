Home / Education / RSMSSB lab assistant result declared for geography and home science, direct link

RSMSSB lab assistant result declared for geography and home science, direct link

education
Published on Sep 02, 2022 08:00 PM IST

RSMSSB lab assistant result: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result for the Laboratory Assistant direct recruitment exam 2022 conducted for the post of Geography and Home Science.

RSMSSB lab assistant result: Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
RSMSSB lab assistant result: Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result for the Laboratory Assistant direct recruitment exam 2022 conducted for the post of Geography and Home Science. Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 for Geography and Home Science on June 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 172 vacancies for the post of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography and Home Science, out of which 39 vacancies are for the post of Lab assistant (Home science) and 133 vacancies for the post of Lab assistant (Geography).

A merit list has been issued by the board. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the next level now ie for document verification.

The Document verification schedule will be published by the board in due course. After document verification candidates will be selected by the board for appointment to the department of secondary education, Rajasthan.

Here’s how to check the results

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the results tab under candidate’s corner

Click on the result link for the lab assistant post

Your result will appear on the screen

Check and download for future purposes

Here is the direct link for lab assistant result (Home science). Click here.

Here is the direct link for lab assistant result (Geography). Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb exam result.
rsmssb exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out