RSMSSB NTT answer key released, raise objections by March 29, know how

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer keys and master question paper for NTT examination 2018. The examinations were held on February 24, 2019.

Candidates can check the answer key and master question paper by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or at the bottom of the story. They can also raise objections on the link activated for the purpose from March 27 to midnight (12pm)on March 29. The objection can be raised by loging in by entering the SSOID/Username, password and the Captcha code. Candidates can raise objections only on the basis of question number given in the master questions paper released. The objections can be raised by paying a fees of Rs. 100 per question or answer challenged. Any objection received after the deadline and without fee will not be entertained.

Candidates should submit proof in support of their claim from standard and authentic books. The board has released a press note on how to raise objections which must be read before filing the objection/s.

Here are the links for the master question paper of the examinations.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 19:51 IST