RUSU elections 2019: Polling begins today

education

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:31 IST

The University of Rajasthan (RU) has geared up for the students’ union election polling on Tuesday, said the university officials.

The polling will be held on the campuses of the university and its constituent colleges, including Maharaja College, Maharani College, Commerce College and Rajasthan College, between 8 am and 1 pm.

JP Singh, dean students’ welfare of the university, said that 101 booths have been set up for the polling, which comprise 99 booths for bachelors and master course students and two for the research scholars. The student will be voting to elect a panel of four representatives — president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary — for the university and each of the constituent colleges.

This year, five candidates are contesting for the president’s post in the Rajasthan University Students’ Union (RUSU) elections. They are Amit Kumar Badbadwal (ABVP), Uttam Chaudhary (NSUI) and independent candidates Manjeet Badsara, Mukesh Choudhary and Pooja Verma.

Seven candidates are contesting the post of general secretary, three for the vice-president and three for the joint secretary. Two candidates — Kalpesh Choudhary and Vikram singh — are contesting for the post of research representative.

Only the offices where the election work is being carried out will be opened on Tuesday and Wednesday and the rest will remain closed. All the academic and research work, along with the library, will remain closed on the polling day, said a press release issued by the university.

As per the press release, no student shall be allowed inside the university or college campus without a proper identity card and use of vehicles by the students on the campus is completely prohibited.

Voting will be held at 101 polling booths of 19 polling stations. The number of voters this year is 23,854, which includes 291 research representatives.

“More than 800 police personnel have been deployed on the campuses. Since no student vehicle will be allowed, 10 e-rickshaws will be operating within the campus for the convenience of the student voters,” said Singh.

“Right after the polling, the ballot boxes of the university will be kept in DSW’s office while that of Commerce College and Rajasthan College will be kept in Rajasthan College under security. The ballot boxes for Maharaja and Maharani College will be kept in Maharaja College under security,” he added.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 08:31 IST