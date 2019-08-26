SAIL Bokaro admit card 2019 for operator-cum- technician skill test released at sail.co.in, here’s the direct link

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:28 IST

SAIL Bokaro steel plant has released the admit card for skill test that will be conducted for the recruitment of operator cum technician trainee. Candidates can download their admit card online at sail.co.in.

SAIL Bokaro will conduct the skill test on September 4, 2019. Candidates will have to login using their application number/ registration number and date of birth.

Steps to Download SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant 2019 Attendant cum Technician Trainee Skill Test Admit Card

Visit the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in

Under the news section, click on the link scrolling that reads -- CALL LETTER FOR SKILL TEST/TRADE TEST FOR THE POST OF OPERATOR-CUM-TECHNICIAN TRAINEE (ADVT. NO. BSL/R/2019-02)

A PDF will open carrying the link to download the admit card

Click on the link

A new page will open, click on the link of your respective exam

Key in the login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download SAIL Bokaro admit card 2019

There are a total of 275 Vacancies for the post of Operator-cum-Technician Trainee & Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee for which the skill test will be conducted on September 4.

