Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply for PGT, TGT and other posts

Sainik School, Balachadi has invited applications from candidates to apply for PGT, TGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Balachadi on ssbalachadi.org. The last date to apply for the posts is within 20 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with one passport size photograph, bio-data, self attested photocopies of certificates/ testimonials to Principal, Sainik School Balachadi, Jamnagar -361230. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

PGT Chemistry: 1 Post

TGT Social Science: 1 Post

Counsellor: 1 Post

Quarter Master: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection process

Eligible and shortlisted candidates will be called for written test, Practical and interview on a date to be intimated later. No TA/DA is admissible to the Candidates called for Test / Interview.

Allowances and Perquisites

In addition to allowances as approved by the Sainik Schools Society (Ministry of Defence), incumbents are entitled to free accommodation as available, LTC, Pension (as per New Pension Scheme), Gratuity and subsidized education for two children for regular staff, subject to fulfilling minimum eligibility criteria.