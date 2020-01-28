SBI Apprentice recruitment exam 2019 marks released at sbi.co.in, here’s how to check

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:40 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the marks of the candidates for the SBI Apprentice recruitment examination, 2019, on its official website. The SBI Apprentice recruitment examination 2019 marks are now available on the official website of the Bank. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check and download their marks online at sbi.co.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on October 23, 2019, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the marks:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to Join SBI and scroll down to current opening

3.Scroll down and click on the link that reads, ‘Engagement Of Apprentices In SBI Under the Apprentices Act, 1961 (Final Result announced)’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The marks of the candidate will appear on the display screen

7.Download the result and take its print out for future use.