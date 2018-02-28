SBI clerk exam date 2018 deferred, here’s fresh schedule for prelims, admit card release

The SBI clerk prelims examination 2018 has been postponed. The Central Recruitment and Promotion Department of SBI issued a notification on Wednesday saying that the SBI preliminary examination scheduled to be held tentatively in March/April 2018 has been deferred and will now be held tentatively in the month June/July 2018.

According to the new dates, call letter for the SBI clerk prelims examination can now be downloaded tentatively from June 6, 2018 insted of March 1, 2018.

Similarly, the date for download of call letter for SBI main examination has also been changed to July 23, 2018 in place of April 26. The SBi main exam will be tentatively held on August 5 in place of May 12, according to the revised schedule.

Selection process for SBI clerk 2018 post

Candidates will have to take an online preliminary exam and the main exam followed by the local language test. The preliminary exam will be of one-hour duration, carrying 100 marks and divided into three sections: English language (30 marks), numerical ability (35 marks) and reasoning ability (35 marks). Candidates will get 20 minutes for each section.

The preliminary exam is of qualifying nature. The number of candidates selected for the main exam will be approximately 10 times the number of vacancy in that category.

The two-hour main exam will carry 200 marks and will be divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks) General English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks) and reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks).

Candidates will get 35 minutes each for general and financial awareness and general English and 45 minutes each for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability section. Marks obtained in the main exam will only be considered for making the provisional selection list.Candidates, who produce the necessary certificate proving they studied the specified local language, will not have to undergo the language test otherwise compulsory for others.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and latest updates.