Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

SBI clerk final result 2019 declared at sbi.co.in, here’s how to check

SBI clerk final result 2019: The SBI clerk final result 2019 was declared on Tuesday, October 29. Candidates can check SBI clerk final result 2019 on the career page of SBI’s official website.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:41 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The SBI clerk final result 2019 was declared on Tuesday, October 29.
The SBI clerk final result 2019 was declared on Tuesday, October 29. Candidates can check SBI clerk final result 2019 on the career page of SBI’s official website.

How to check SBI clerk final result 2019:

1) Go to the career section of official SBI website

2) Click on the link for SBI clerk final result 2019 in the latest announcement

3) A pdf page containing details of candidates who have cleared the exam will appear on the screen

4) Check results and take a printout

Here is the direct link to check the SBI clerk final result 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the SBI clerk final exam have been selected provisionally subject to: 1) Qualifying the Proficiency test in local language(s) ii) Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in advertisement no. CRPD/CR/2019-20/03 dated April 12, 2019. iii) Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

 

Visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in/careers for latest updates.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:37 IST

